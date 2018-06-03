I Spent A Fortune Fighting My Cancer .. Banky W

Published:

Nigerian singer, songwriter and actor, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W has opened up on his recovery from cancer.





The EME boss who is married to actress Adesua Etomi, said he was able to fund his treatment which he revealed was very expensive.





He told pressmen that, “Many people know about my own battles with cancer. I’m forever grateful to God that I am alive and well, and that I was able to fund the treatment I needed.





“Unfortunately, over 90,000 Nigerians die every year due to cancer. This is simply because they can’t afford to fight it. Treatment is expensive and so many people die because they’re just unable to pay for surgery, pills, chemo etc.





That has to change, and the more of us that contribute, the better. It would be great if one person donated N100 million. But it would be just as great, and even more powerful, if one million people gave N100 each.” Banky is the latest ambassador of the Pink Oat Trust.

