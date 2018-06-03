How I Became A Singer - Benita Okojie

Published:

Gospel singer Benita Okogie has admitted she was unaware of what she was doing as a former child star. The Osemudiamen crooner, who in October, 2017, gave birth to a baby boy, noted that she was just singing to emulate her mum.





According to the Edo-born Okogie, her parents were supportive in her early days as an entertainer. She said that all she just wanted to do was copy her mum, who also loves singing, but her parents pushed her by giving her all she needed to excel.





In addition, she admitted to being a shy person who does not measure herself with other peoples’ standard even if she keeps on improving herself. When asked if she would do secular music as most artistes in that category are making waves, the singer said that gospel music was her calling.





Okogie, while admitting that the country’s music industry has made appreciable impact over the years, said music was a tool she uses to pass her message to the world. She also said she was in the studio cooking up a song which would be released soon, stressing that money and hard work are vital to producing good music. On her marriage, she revealed that it has been a blessing even though it involves loads of commitment and planning.





