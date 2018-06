Herdsmen Attack Claims 13 Lives In Benue

Published:





There was a renewed attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday, June 3, 2018, which led to the death of 13 people.The incident, according to reports, also led to over 50 people sustaining several degrees of injuries in the attacks which were said to have been coordinated simultaneously in different communities.It was gathered from residents of Kwande that some Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of the day, had invaded Tseadough, a village in Mbachom, Yaav Ward of the LGA, where seven people were killed.The herdsmen were also said to have injured six others and abducted a woman from the village captive while also burning down several houses in the area.A resident of Tseadough who narrated the plight of the community said:The Chairman of Kwande Local Government Area,, who confirmed the attack, however, said only seven people were confirmed dead.