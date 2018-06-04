Herdsmen Attack Claims 13 Lives In Benue

There was a renewed attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday, June 3, 2018, which led to the death of 13 people.
The incident, according to reports, also led to over 50 people sustaining several degrees of injuries in the attacks which were said to have been coordinated simultaneously in different communities.
It was gathered from residents of Kwande that some Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of the day, had invaded Tseadough, a village in Mbachom, Yaav Ward of the LGA, where seven people were killed.
The herdsmen were also said to have injured six others and abducted a woman from the village captive while also burning down several houses in the area.
A resident of Tseadough who narrated the plight of the community said:
“Suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded our village in the wee hours of today, (Sunday) while people were asleep; it was their gunshots that woke some of us.
They were shooting indiscriminately and entering peoples’ houses and attacking them. I was able to escape through the grace of God; some of us had to sleep in the bush. The report I got is that 10 people were killed and many others sustained varying degrees of injuries.”
The Chairman of Kwande Local Government Area, Terdoo Nyor Kenti, who confirmed the attack, however, said only seven people were confirmed dead.
“The armed militia stormed the village at about midnight while the people were asleep and opened fire and shot in all directions. Seven people were killed, six others were injured while the herdsmen also went away with a woman after burning houses in the area.”
