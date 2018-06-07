Herdsmen Attack: 9 Persons Killed In Renewed Attack In Benue

Published:





Nine persons have reportedly lost their lives in a renewed deadly attack by suspected herdsmen on Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue State.





Daily Sun reports that eight people were killed in Tse Shan in Saghev community in Guma LGA, while one person was slaughtered in Tse Igbur village in Logo.





Sources from Guma said that the armed militia had stormed the communities simultaneously at about 3 am on Wednesday, June 6, shooting in all directions and the villagers, who were just returning home after months in IDPs camps, ran for safety.





At the end of the shooting spree, eight villagers were killed and the corpses have been recovered, while several residents are said to be missing and many more injured.





The Chairman of Guma LGA, Anthony Shawon who confirmed the incident, lamented that the victims included two students who came to write the National Examination Council (NECO) exams in the community.





Shawon said that he has already submitted the report of the attack to the state's Special Adviser on Security, Col. Paul Hemba (rtd), adding that both the dead and the injured have been conveyed to Gbajimba General Hospital.





Shawon stated that he also received information that while retreating, the militia attacked several people along their routes, with one body discovered along the road in Logo.





Share This