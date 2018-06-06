Gunmen Kill Three Mobile Policemen In Nasarawa State

Published:

Gunmen have killed three members of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad who were deployed to quell fresh clashes between Fulani herders and Agatu people in Mararaba Udege, Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa State.



The police inspector, sergeant and a corporal were killed in an ambush on their way to the troubled area.



It was learnt that some Agatu people in Aisa and Aguma communities of Agatu chiefdom Mararaba Udege killed three herders and wounded two others last Friday. On Sunday, the herders attacked and killed eight members of the Agatu communities.



The Nasarawa State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Ismaila Usman, who confirmed the incident yesterday in Lafia, said: “There was conflict between the Agatus and Fulani herders where an Agatu man shot a Fulani man on foot and went away with his Bajja motorcycle. As the Fulanis also went on reprisal attack, the attention of the police was drawn and the police quickly swung into action to ensure normalcy returned to the area, but unfortunately, they were ambushed and three of our men were killed.”



“One Inspector, sergeant and a corporal were victims of the attack. No arrest was made to that effect but investigation has commenced to arrest the perpetrators,” he said, adding that normalcy has returned to the area following the deployment of a police team headed by assistant police commissioner.



He said the corpses of the deceased officers were recovered and deposited in a hospital in the state.



Meanwhile, the paramount ruler of Agatu chiefdom, Alhaji Ahmed Kwanaki, told journalists that eight of his people were killed by the gunmen during the Sunday attack.



He gave the names of those killed as: Sale Ozala, Oyigoso Sale, Danladi Joko, Abdulahi Musa, Adamu Haruna, Musa Adamu, Yakubu Sale, and Shehu Sabo.



The monarch called on the state and federal governments to urgently deploy military men to end “the persistent killings” in his chiefdom.



On his part, the state Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Muhammed Hussain, said the Agatu people started the violence by killing three Fulani men and wounding two others on Friday.



Hussaini condemned the killings of the three policemen and called on security agents to investigate and establish who really killed the policemen.



“If the perpetrators are Fulani people, we would expose them and ensure they are made to face the law. Agatu people should also expose criminals among them in order to help in ending the crisis,” he said.

