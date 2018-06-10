Gunmen Kidnap Petrol Station Manager, Wife In Ekiti

Published:

A petrol station manager of Bovas Petroleum and Gas in Ekiti State, Mr D. Alalade and wife have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.





A source, who escaped from the scene, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that the couple were seized at Efon Alaaye, headquarters of Efon Local Government Area late on Friday.





According to report, the source, who pleaded not to be mentioned, said the couple’s family have been contacted about the abduction and a sum of N20 million ransom was being demanded.





The source said the six kidnappers, with sophisticated weapons, dressed in military camouflage and waylaid the victim’s vehicle between Efon Alaaye and Erio Ekiti.





“As they waylaid their car, the occupants of the vehicle coming behind them quickly ran into the bush to take cover.





“They even shot into the air to scare us and ensure that we waited, but we ran for our lives.”

