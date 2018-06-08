Growing Up, I Never Lived A Reckless Life - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Published:





Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has taken a trip down memory lane and declared that she never lived a reckless life as a young girl.





The celebrated A-list actress who made this known in a series of posts on her social media page, added that she did not reveal details about her life so as to sound narcissistic but to encourage other young girls that it pays to live a sane life.





She wrote:

“Never did this cause I thought it was narcissistic but today I will. It’s okay. This lady right here… It’s crazy how you sometimes look back and see things differently, isn’t it?





You sometimes wish someone showed you then clearly, what you now see today. Dear lady in this picture, I don’t know how you did it, but thanks.





Thanks for laying a good foundation that I enjoy today. Thanks for being so strong, so resilient, so focused.





You were young but not reckless, sweet but not available, sometimes confused but never wandered. You had your own battles but fought them with grace and won.

Even today, when I feel weak, I look at you and draw strength from you. It’s crazy! Thank you.”





