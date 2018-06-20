Governor Obaseki's Female Aide In Critical Condition After Council Officials Beating

Published:





Special Assistant to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Political Matters, Mrs. Maris Igbons, who was reportedly beaten by officials of Esan West local government area is currently in critical condition at a private hospital and unable to talk.





A former Vice Chairman of Esan West, Mrs. Esther Eghaghe, who confirmed the incident said that Igbons was beaten by the council officials who were out to collect revenue. Igbons had also complied with a directive from the council officials that she should shift her shop away from the road.





Mrs Eghaghe alleged that Igbons was beaten because she is not loyal to the Chairman of the local council, Patrick Aguinede.“Aguinede has been going about intimidating and harassing people in the name of collecting revenue. We expected him to bring all factions of the party together but he is fighting us because we remain loyal to Pius Omofuma," said Eghaghe.









"That is why he is beating most of us. Igbons has already removed her shop but they still beat her up.”A sister to Igbons, who gave her name as Joyce described her condition as bad.“They beat her to a state of coma. She can not talk now and we are worried.”





However, Head of Environment department, Mr. Anthony Ojeabulu, who led the team to Igbons shop, denied beating her.





Anthony claimed that it was Igbons that slapped him and tore his official uniform. He said Igbons ran to the hospital when she heard that policemen were looking for her for assault.





Meanwhile, Hon Aguinede on his part said he asked the officials to report the matter to the police only for Mrs. Igbons to go to the hospital that she was beaten.





He noted that Mrs. Igbons ought to show example by prompt payment of levies and obedient to local authorities.





Aguinede said that battle against him by some members of the APC was because he discovered fraud masterminded by them.





"As an aide to the Governor, she was supposed to be in the office as at the time she was found in her shop. She refused to pay her levies on grounds that she is an aide to Obaseki. Omofuma is the person manipulating the whole thing. He has been using everything to discredit my person. Mr. Anthony was doing his normal routine work when the woman was said to have slapped him and tore his uniform.”





Source: The Nation

