Gov. Yari Resigns As Chief Security Officer Of Zamfara

Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara state said he has dropped his responsibility as Chief Security Officer of the state as he had no control over security machinery in the state.





Speaking to newsmen in Talata-Mafara on Friday, Yari said that his decision stemmed from the seeming helplessness of the state government and the people over recurring killings in the state.





He berated the prevailing situation where as the chief security officer of the state, he could not take decisions on strategies for protecting the state and its people, and had it implemented.





“We have been facing serious security challenges over the years, but in spite of being governor and Chief Security Officer of the state, I cannot direct security officers on what to do nor sanction them when they err.





“As Chief Security Officer, the nomenclature is just a name,” he said.





The governor lamented that it was disheartening that killings in the state had continued in spite of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to security agencies to end the incessant blood-letting across the country.





Yari, therefore, urged people of the state to be more faithful to God and embark on special prayers over the challenges facing the state.





He also appealed to them to be patient and continue to cooperate with the government and security agencies as steps were being taken to address the challenges.

