'Gov. Ambode Is Killing Our Business' - Luxury Bus Owners Cry Out

Published:





Governor Akinwunmi Ambode which, according to them, is crippling their business. Members of the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria are not smiling at the moment following the policies of the Lagos State e which, according to them, is crippling their business.

The union who made lamented their plight to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a courtesy call on him appealed to him to intervene in the crisis currently brewing between their union and the Lagos State Government.

The group’s President and Chairman of the Ifesinachi Group of Companies, Prince Emeka Mamah who led a delegation to the meeting with Osinbajo, alleged that some of the policies of the state government were threatening their business.

Mamah also told Osinbajo that the 2017 Executive Order by the Lagos State Government directing all transporters on the Ikorodu corridor to relocate to Ojota was crippling their business.

He also alleged that the new location lacked access to spare parts and workshops, adding that the cost implication of a slot at the bus terminal was too high.

Mamah spoke on the issues facing his union thus:

“Our request is first to ask that you (Osinbajo) appeal to the Lagos State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Akinwunmi Ambode, to reconsider his decision that our members operating in their various offices, which are used as private motor parks along Ikorodu Road, Jibowu, should close their operations and move to Ojota Bus Terminal.

It is indisputable, even by the management of the Ojota Bus Terminal, that the space provided cannot accommodate 10 per cent of our members, as some members such as Young Shall Grow Motor (Nigeria) Limited; G. U. Okeke & Sons Motor (Nigeria) Limited; Chisco Transport (Nigeria) Limited; Peace Mass Transit (Nigeria) Limited; God is Good Motor (Nigeria) Limited; and E. Ekeson & Bros Motor Limited, to mention but a few, operate no fewer than 1,000; 600; 500; 400; and 300 mini buses.”





Share This