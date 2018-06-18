Gov Ajimobi,Wife Hosts Social Media Trending Kid "Taju".. Offers Support

Published:

The wife of Oyo State Governor Dr Florence Ajimobi today, met with the little boy, Tajudeen Ibrahim Agbabiaka, that trended on social media some days ago.It can be recalled that Taju was recorded in an instagram video, where he was asked questions in English language and could not respond because he could not converse in the language.The Oyo state government has taken responsibility and custody of the child through the child welfare unit of the state government.Dr Ajimobi reiterated her commitment to improving the quality of life of children and urged the young parents not to be irresponsible to the role of training their children but care for the children with the required nourishment and basics of life.In the meantime, case work intervention is on going on the issue so as to bring it to a logical conclusion.The state government has reiterated its commitment to reducing the vulnerability of children and the under privileged in the state.Lady Taju was seen in the one minute video clip being asked certain questions in English including the school he attends but he couldn't answer the questions because he is not in school ,he rather replied in Yoruba language.The video posted on social media elicited response from several Nigerian celebrities who have been donating huge sums of money to make sure Taju goes to school .