Give Your 100 Percent Support To Buhari For Better Nigeria - Ooni Urges Youths

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on Nigerian youths to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in its effort to improve the nation. The monarch gave the advice during the visitation of Presidential Aspirant of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) Party, Hon Fela Durotoye, on Thursday, in Ooni’s palace, Ile-Ife.





“No wonder why the bill “Not too young to run” that would favour youths’ future was signed into law” he said. The Royal father charged the younger ones to come out to leadership position and support the elderly ones so as to take the country beyond.





Ooni lauded the ANN Presidential Aspirant for being courageous enough to show up the interest to contest for the post, called him to orderliness as all eyes were set on him. He said, “You have shown the value of the culture by taking the right step to pay homage to the first stool created by God, confirmed sitting on as ordained by God.”





Oba Ogunwusi eulogiesed youths to uphold the pillar of peace, love and unity of the country, saying this is the high time they need to gear up and fight for their future. “We are proud of you for your braveness to come out to contest for Presidential post at this time, am assure you that your name has been written on a platter of gold. “Nigeria youths had been sleeping before, but I believed your coming out will reawakening them from their slumbering, reiterate them for more commitment.”

