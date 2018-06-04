'Get Your PVC Ready For 2019' - Anglican Bishop Tell Christians

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church in Nigeria, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh has urged Christians in the country to get involved in the 2019 elections by getting the Permanent Voters' Cards (PVC), and participating actively in the elections.
Most Reverend was speaking at the consecration of four Bishops and presentation of Archbishops at the All Saints Cathedral Onitsha, Anambra State, where he admonished Christians to get involved in the elections and make sure they vote the right people into government at all levels.
Archbishop Okoh added that the failure of Christians to vote and be voted has given rise to the people who do not have the fear of God in them getting into positions of authority.
“Christians should not continue to sit on the fence concerning politics and, in the process, allow those not worthy to lead them to take their positions.
I know that your voters' cards may be hanging elsewhere, whether there is heavy rainfall or sunshine, persevere and ensure that you register and collect your voter’s card, get involved in party politics; not only that, you will vote and ask to be voted for.”
