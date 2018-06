'Get Your PVC Ready For 2019' - Anglican Bishop Tell Christians

Published:





The Archbishop of the Anglican Church in Nigeria,has urged Christians in the country to get involved in the 2019 elections by getting the Permanent Voters' Cards (PVC), and participating actively in the elections. Most Reverend was speaking at the consecration of four Bishops and presentation of Archbishops at the All Saints Cathedral Onitsha, Anambra State, where he admonished Christians to get involved in the elections and make sure they vote the right people into government at all levels.Archbishop Okoh added that the failure of Christians to vote and be voted has given rise to the people who do not have the fear of God in them getting into positions of authority.