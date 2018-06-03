Get Ready To Leave Aso Rock In 2019 - Arewa Youths Issues Quit Notice To Buhari

Published:

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has told President Muhammadu Buhari to get ready to leave in 2019, saying Nigerian youths won’t wait till 2023. National President of the group Shettima Yerima noted this over the weekend while reacting to Buhari’s remark that youths should not run against him in 2019, as he signed the “Not Too Young to Run Bill.”





However, Yerima told Sun that, “It is also not enough to sign the bill, it must also be implemented. The youths must also rise to the occasion and work harder to take over the governance of this country. “With or without the bill, nobody can stop any Nigerian from contesting any position in this country. The youths have to rise to the occasion. That the president said the youths should wait till after 2023 is a matter of opinion.





“There is nowhere it is stated in the constitution that Nigerian youths should not contest or should wait till after 2023. Nigerians will decide that.” On how money affects the polity, he said, “If he (Buhari) can make it, youths can also make it. So, it is not all about money. The awareness is increasing “Nigerians are now wiser, knowing that politics is not all about money; it is about capacity to deliver and take the country to the next level.





“Moneybag politics has not taken this country anywhere; rather, we are retrogressing every day. It is high time we began to look at people based on merit, based on their capacity. “So, it is better to encourage the younger ones to take over the leadership of this country. Money or no money, we must ensure that credible leaders are elected. “I don’t think Nigerians want to go back to the same thing over and over again. I strongly believe Nigerian youths can do it better.”

Share This