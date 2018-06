Full List Of Newly Elected APC National Executive

Published:

Share This

The following members of the APC emerged key national leaders of the party:1. Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman.2. Niyi Adebayo, Deputy National Chairman (South)3. Lawal Shuaibu, Deputy National Chairman (North)4. Hillary Etegbo, Vice-Chairman (South-South)5. Emmanuel Eneukwu, Vice Chairman (South-East)6. Bankole Oluwajana, Vice Chairman (South-West)7. Inuwa Abdulkadir, Vice Chairman (North-East)8. Mustapha Salisu, Vice Chairman (North-West)10. Mai Mala Buni, National Secretary11. Adamu Fanda, Treasurer12. Tunde Bello, National Financial Secretary13. Ibrahim Masari, National Welfare Secretary14. George Moghalu, National Auditor15. Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary16. Salamatu Umar, National Women Leader17. Abubakar L. Shayyu, National Youth Leader18. Babatunde Ogala, National Legal Adviser19. Misbahu L Didi, Representative of the physically-challenged20.Nduka Ayongo – ex-officio south-south21.Aminu Tumnaga- zonal woman leader22.Blessing Onuhua- zonal woman leader south-east23.David Okumba – zonal Secretary south-south24.Zuera Bakare- zonal woman leader north-west25.John Uwede – zonal secretary south-east26.Timothy Amah- zonal organising secretary south-east27.Femi Ibedeyi – zonal organising secretary south-west28.Ade Fadileri – zonal organising secretary south-south29.Shuaibu Abdulrahman – zonal organising secretary north-east30.Gabriel Osuori – zonal youth leader south-south31.Onyeka Osimeka- zonal youth leader south-east32.Laoke Olanrewaju – zonal youth leader south-west33.Abubakar Sa’adu – zonal youth leader north-west34.Kasim Bello Maigari – zonal youth leader north-east35.Afeez Bolaji – deputy national youth leader36.Abubakar Shiuab- national youth leader37.Onye – deputy national woman leader38.Sunday Chukuma- deputy national financial secretary39.Ado Oguta – deputy legal adviser