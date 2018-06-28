Full Details Of How Former Airtel Top Shot Okon Iyanam Was Killed At His Hotel In Lagos

Published:

HOW Okon Iyanam TRULY DIEDYou must have seen and read different versions of how an erstwhile Globacom top shot and governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Okon Iyanam, died.Well, here is the true story as recounted by his elder brother, Victor, a former Commissioner, in the oil-rich State:´It is with a heavy heart that I announce the tragic death of my brother, Okon, in the early hours of Wednesday 27th June, 2018. Okonpapa had just recently opened his new Heritage Hotels and Resorts in Mowe, Ogun State where he spent most of his time trying to stabilize the management and sales techniques. He reported a successful ongoing venture. While a birthday party was going on in the hotel, some men, suspected to be either armed robbers or hired assassins crashed into the place at about 12.30am with sporadic gun shots. They asked for the owner. When he was eventually identified, he was shot at close range in the neck region. He stood no chance. He died instantly. The Police first Responders then deposited his body in a Morgue. I rushed to Lagos upon the information delivered to me and confirmed for myself, the level of wickedness anybody could deliver to a man whose only crime was working hard for his livelihood.Okonpapa graduated from the University of Calabar in 1986. He started his career with UAC Foods immediately after his NYSC in 1987. Thereafter, he worked across almost all sectors of the economy. He worked with Akwa Ibom State Government owned Peacock Paints, serving as the Marketing Manager in Lagos; 33 Export Lager Beer, serving as the Area Manager, Makurdi; Glo GSM Network as pioneer Marketing Manager but later elevated to the position of Chief Operating Officer and eventually left Glo as Executive Director, Sales and Marketing. He, at some point also served as the Chief Marketing Officer, V-Mobile. Okon retired to consulting and later, farming in Mowe and Katsina. The Heritage Hotel was his latest and now last venture.He was interested in the Governorship of Akwa Ibom State and first used the platform of the PDP. When this was not possible, he bought the gubernatorial ticket under the platform of the Accord Party. He was a consummate Marketer and Social Commentator. He loved the Internet and used it effectively as a vehicle for the propagation of his ideas on wide strata of subjects. He was aged 52.’Blessed with children, the Ogun State Police Command are currently battling to unmask the perpetrators of the dastardly act. Even as condolences continue to pour in for the cerebral but fun-loving gentleman.