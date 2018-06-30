Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Issue Ultimatum To Oil Firm

Published:

The Port Harcourt zone of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has handed a 7-day ultimatum to one of the oil companies operating in the zone for reportedly sacking some of its members.





Chairman of the Port Harcourt zone of NUPENG Alex Agwanwor noted this at a media briefing in the state.





“After an exhaustive meeting and deliberations by the Zonal Council of this union covering the 10 states in the South have resolved that a 7-day ultimatum has been issued for the unlawful disengagement and anti labour practices of some oil serving companies operating within the Port Harcourt Zone,”Agwanwor said.





“The leadership of the Union wish to register our displeasure over the unwarranted disengagement of our members on board of a rig belonging to one of the oil servicing companies and the hostage taking of the workers by the management of the company.





“The management’s action is anti labour, uncivilized and condemnable and without giving recourse to their agreement they went ahead to terminate the contract of over three hundred of our members.





“We hereby give 7 days ultimatum to OES Deep See Offshore and other anti union companies who are fond of violating Labour Laws.





“If nothing is done by these companies to reverse their anti labour practices we will embark on an indefinite strike and we will be left with no choice than to withdraw our service.





“We will make sure this affects everywhere our members are involved including refineries and oil depots.”

