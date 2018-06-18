FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals Unit Commends PMB For Renewing Corps Marshal's Tenure

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Celebrity Special Marshals (CSM) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for renewing the tenure of the Corps Marshal of the FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi Mni,MFRThis was contained in a joint release signed by the Coordinator of the Unit Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN) ,Lagos Coordinator (Segun Arinze ) and Abuja Coordinator Ogee Onazi on behalf of the Unit.They pledged their support to the Corps Marshal who according to them has taken the lead agency to the next level since his appointment.To them,Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has brought some fresh air and professionalism into the FRSC which has seen the agency achieve string of successes in attaining its mandates.The Unit also used the medium to appeal to the FG to increase its allocations to the Agency so that it would be able to meet its numerous teething problems especially in the area of logistics .The Celebrity Marshals pledge to continue to partner with FRSC in making sure that key areas of advocacy which the unit is noted for are achieved .Finally the Celebrity Marshals call on all Nigerians to join hands with the FRSC in making our roads not only safer but accident free.