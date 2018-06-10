Friends Troop To Hospital To Pay Last Respect To Ras Kimono As Body Is Deposited At The Mortuary

Published:

Friends and professional colleagues of Raggae maestro Ras Kimono this afternoon trooped to the Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi to pay their respect.The early callers who spoke to CKN News,described the artistes as one of the biggest thing to have happened to the Nigerian music industry.The news of the death of Delta Igbo speaking born legend hit the airwaves this afternoon.According to what CKN News learnt,Ras Kimono who was last seen at the 60th birthday celebration of Sir Shina Peters on June 1st 2018 at Federal Palace Hotel Victoria Island took ill towards the end of last week.When his condition detoriated he was rushed to Lagoon Hospital in Ikoyi on Friday .He finally gave up the ghost this Sunday.His body is about now being moved to the morgue.Sir Shina Peters who spoke to CKN News said he is still in shock over the death of his long term bossom friend .