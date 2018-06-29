Free Flow Of Traffic Restored Along Lagos Ibadan Expressway After Multiple Fire Incident

Published:

TRAFFIC ADVISORYCKN News check this morning reveals that all the 54 vehicles involved in the petrol tanker's explosion near the Otedola bridge close to Berger bus stop last night have been removed.CKN News reporters who arrived the scene of the accident at about 5.35am today ascertained that all the vehicles including the tanker have been removed and traffic is flowing normally now along the Lagos Ibadan expressway outward LagosThe FRSC , Police , Lasema , Civil Defence ,Lastma should be commended for their prompt and timely reactions to the incident .CKN News