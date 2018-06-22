Four Family Members Murdered By Gunmen In Plateau

Published:

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed four members of a family in Kai Village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.





The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday in Jos.





Tyopev said the incident occurred on Wednesday night and was reported to the division by one Maren Mahan.





The PPRO identified one of the victims as Dauda Mahan, 54; Mangai Agwom, 46; Christian Mangai, 15; and John Mangai, 10.





“On receipt of this information, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the division visited the scene of crime for an on-the-spot assessment,” he said.





He said the bodies of the deceased were recovered and deposited at the mortuary of General Hospital, Barkin.





Tyopev said investigations to track the perpetrators were ongoing.





Source: NAN

