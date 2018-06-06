Former Ondo Governor Mimiko Set To Dump PDP

Published:





Former governor of Ondo state Olusegun Mimiko has reportedly concluded all arrangements to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join his former party, Labour Party. Mimiko, who governed the state for eight years, was elected as the governor of the state on the platform of LP in 2007 and 2012 before he joined PDP in 2014.





It was gathered that the former governor had concluded all arrangements to dump the party, following his displeasure over the treatment meted to him by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state during the party’s convention last year December.





According to a close political source of the former governor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Mimiko and his supporters would rejoin the LP with a view to building the party as a strong opposition party.





He said ” Mimiko will formally join LP on next week Thursday, June 14, 2018, though I am not authorised to announce this but I can confirm to you that Mimiko will dump PDP any moment from now.





The ally also said Mimiko would make his intention known at his political ward in Ondo town on June 6 before the state declaration billed for June 14 ahead of the 2019 general elections.









Source: Tribune

