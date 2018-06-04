Former ICPC Chairman,Justice Akanbi Finally Laid To Rest

Published:

The pioneer chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (lCPC) and first Wakilin Ilorin, Justice Mustapha Akanbi, is dead.



The renowned anti-corruption tsar passed on in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 85.



The son of the late octogenarian, Professor Muhammad Akanbi, confirmed the death of the late jurist.



Justice Akanbi’s remains were interred at his Ilorin GRA residence around 2.30pm yesterday after a Janazah prayer led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir.



The late legal luminary is survived by children, including, Alhaji Abdulhakeem Akanbi, Dr Uthman Shehu Akanbi, Professor Muhammad Akanbi, Barrister Ahmed Akanbi, Barrister Abdulkadir Akanbi, Magistrate Ash-mau Tanwa (nee Akanbi), and many grandchildren. Akanbi’s wife late Mrs Mufaatu Aduke died about three years ago.



Justice Mustapha Muhammed Adebayo Akanbi was born on September 11, 1932 in Accra, Ghana (former Gold Coast), where his parents were residing at the time of his birth.



He spent his first 20 years in Ghana where he obtained his primary and secondary school education.



He started as a teacher, executive officer and later got scholarship by Nigeria Government to study Law in London. He rose through the rank from state counsel to the President of the Court of Appeal.



Justice Mustapha Akanbi voluntarily retired as President of the Court of Appeal, a decision that took everybody, especially his colleagues in the profession and associates, by surprise.



He was the first high ranking judicial officer to voluntarily retire from the bench before the retirement age.



Having served the country in various capacities, Justice Akanbi in September 1992 became the President Court of Appeal (Nigeria), the month he clocked 60 years, the post he held until he voluntarily retired in January 1999 before reaching the retirement age of 70 years.



Shortly after his retirement from the bench, he was appointed Chairman of enquiry into embezzlement of funds and problems in the National Fertilizer Company Limited (NAFCON) at Onne, Port Harcourt in 1999.



Then President Olusegun Obasanjo also appointed him as the first chairman of the ICPC in recognition of his integrity, honesty and forthrightness as a judicial officer having retired from the bench as an incorruptible judicial activist.

