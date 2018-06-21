Former Adamawa State Governor, Murtala Nyako Loses Wife

Published:

Wife of Former Governor of Adamawa State Murtala Nyako, Hajiya Zainab Murtala Nyako is dead.





Zainab Nyako died at the Federal Medical Center Yola after a brief illness in the wee hours of Wednesday June 30th at the age of 63. A family source said that Zainab Nyako was rushed to Federal Medical Center Yola after she collapsed on Tuesday at about 4:00pm and died at the hospital some hours later.





Late Mrs Nyako is survived by her husband, Murtala Nyako, six children, her aged mother as well as 10 grandchildren. The family source said she has been buried according to Islamic rites at the Nyako family house in Dougirei, Yola, Adamawa State.





Mourning her demise, former vice president Atiku Abubakar wrote, 'the loss of someone especially of a wife is painful. On behalf of the Abubakar family, I express my deepest condolences to Gov. Murtala Nyako and his family over the loss of his dear wife, Hajiya Zainab Nyako. May Allah grant her Jannat-ul-Firdaus'.

