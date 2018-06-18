For 16 Years, PDP Had Fun Dancing On Abiola's Grave - Lai Mohammed

Published:

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) danced on the grave of MKO Abiola’s grave for 16 years.





In a recent interview, in Cambridge on Saturday, the minister said PDP did not recognise June 12 for what it was, and now that Buhari has done so, and they say it is politics.





“For 16 years the PDP danced on the grave of MKO Abiola and failed to recognise June 12 for what it was, and when President Buhari decided to take action and recognise MKO Abiola posthumously, the naysayers went on social media to say it is done for politics,” he said.





He added that his question for the PDP was simple: “Why didn’t they do it for politics?”





The minister who delivered the keynote address at the 2018 “Africa Together Conference” hosted by the African Society of Cambridge University (ASCU), also told TheCable that the government of the day has been so underrated by the PDP, but it would continue to surprise the opposition.





Lai said the government has created millions of jobs, and will keep up the pace to ensure Nigerians get to feel the post-recession impact of the President Buhari administration.





In the interview, which was conducted by the Cable, the minister also spoke on the possibility of a posthumous award for Stella Adadevoh; the moves by former president Olusegun Obasanjo; and the 2019 election campaign funds.

