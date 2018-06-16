Football Star, Ronaldo Bags Two Years Suspended Sentence

Published:





Portugal and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly reached a deal with the Spanish tax authorities to serve two years in prison and pay 18.8 million euro (16.41 million pounds) fine.





This agreement was reached following a tax evasion case involving the Portuguese superstar, according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo on Friday.





The 33-year-old Portuguese footballer, who is currently in Russia for the World Cup and will feature for Portugal against Spain tonight, is accused of evading 14.7 million euros in taxes. Ronaldo has denied all the allegations through his agents.





CKN News, however, gathered that Ronaldo is unlikely to serve any time in jail under the deal. This is because Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

