Flood Claims Four Lives In Abuja

Four persons have reportedly lost their lives in a flooding incident that ravaged Karshi and Kokosu communities in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. The victims were said to be driving in a Toyota Siena vehicle when the flood swept the car away during a downpour on Saturday, June 2, 2018.





The victims who were identified as Ambrose Umelelle, 26, and Esther Aka 20, lived in Kokosu, Nasarawa State. Fortunately, a passenger in the vehicle narrowly escaped death as he was said to have jumped out of the car shortly before it was swept away by the flood.





Malam Muhammad Musa had early this year, warned residents about the possibilities of the flood in the coming months. Speaking while commiserating with the people of Karshi over the disaster, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Chinyeaka Ohaa, who represented the minister, said he had directed a team to ascertain the cause of the flood.





“I have directed that our team of engineers should be dispatched to study the situation with a view to stemming future occurrence. From all indications, this is a natural disaster. I am happy that our team is on the ground for the search and rescue operations,” the minister said.





