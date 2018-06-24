Five People Killed In Kaduna's Fresh Attacks

Published:

Some bandits have killed five persons at Kuriga village, along the Birnin-Gwari Road in Kaduna State, and left 12 others seriously injured.



A source said about 89 cows were stolen by the bandits who operated for several hours with no security operatives in sight.



Kuriga Village is in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State sharing booundary with the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of the state, commonly regarded as the gateway to the southern part of Nigeria.



Eyewitness said the killing came barely a week after men in military camouflage, besieged the village to mop up arms and ammunition. The exercise, residents said, lasted for several hours.



A member of the Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the dead were mostly worshippers who were observing the Muslim Juma’at prayers on Friday around 2pm.

