Five Nigerian Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Ambush

Five soldiers died along the Pridang-Bita road in Borno after their vehicle stepped on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), the Nigerian army said on Thursday.





The incident happened when troops of 271 Task Force Battalion fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists in Gwoza.





“Sadly, five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack,” spokesman for the army Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu said in a statement.





But he said the troops neutralised a number of the terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds. Chukwu also said that troops had rescued nine people held by the terrorists during a clearance operation in six villages in Borno.





He named the villages as Jaje, Angwa Audu, Major Ali, Dabu Abdullahi, Dabu Wulkaro and Gori Jaji. “They are currently receiving medical attention at the military facility and will be handed over to the appropriate authority soon,” he added.

