First Set Of GLO GO Russia Promo Emerge

Published:

Globacom, one of Nigeria's giant telecoms operators has announced the first set of winners in its recently-launched GO Russia Promo which runs from May 16 to July 8, 2018.





According to a press statement released by the company, 22 winners will emerge in the promo and they will all enjoy all-expenses-paid trips to Russia for a vacation.





The statement issued in Lagos on Thursday, revealed that the seven winners that emerged from the first draw of the promo include Orewa Edwin Ehi, Aghaegbunem Marvel Chukwufumnaya, Oladunjoye Joseph Babatunde, Kome Sunny Ikpeba, Agbede Temidayo Bayodele, Adeoye Adefisoye Simon and Olugbokiki Mukail Omolola.





The GO Russia promo, according to Globacom, is to reward its subscribers who have stood solidly behind the brand over the years.





“Their patronage and support have been overwhelming, and this was why we launched the promo to appreciate them,” the statement reads in part.





Under the GO Russia promo, a subscriber who uses N3, 000 on Voice calls or a minimum of N5, 000 on Voice and Data will qualify for a draw.





However, incremental usage of N500 over N3000 for Voice or N5, 000 for Voice and Data attracts an extra entry to the draw.





The more the airtime used by subscribers, the higher the chances of winning.

The promo, is open to all new and existing Prepaid/Postpaid customers on the Glo network nationwide.





Share This