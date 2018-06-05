Final Year Nursing Student Gang-Raped And Stabbed To Death In Taraba State

Published:

A final year student of the school of Nursing and Midwifery, Jalingo, has been gang-raped and stabbed to death in Taraba state.





Mercy Victor, who was a student of Midwifery 300level, was returning to school on Sunday night after she went to spend the weekend in town. On her way back to school, at about 10pm - 11pm, she reportedly ran into three keke riders around specialist and school of Nursing's bridge and they raped and stabbed her.





Mercy was later found in a pool of blood and was taken to the nearby specialist hospital Jalingo where she died this morning, Tuesday, 5th June 2018.





According to reports, Mercy isn't the first victim of the keke riders. The men are reportedly in the habit of raping women around the same area but have never been arrested.

