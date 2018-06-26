FIFA Sanctions Argentina Ahead Clash With Nigeria Today

Published:

FIFA has sanctioned the Argentinian Football Association with a fine of 105,000 Swiss Francs and a warning for the violation of article 67 paragraphs 2 and 3 of its Disciplinary Code.





This comes after Argentinian supporters were involved in fights, throwing objects and homophobic and insulting chants, after their team’s 3-0 defeat by Croatia.





Argentina’s football body also breached the Media and Marketing Regulations by failing to attend a flash interview after the Argentina versus Croatia game on 21 June.





Fifa’s disciplinary committee also sanctioned the Croatian Football Association with a fine of 13,000 Swiss Francs and a warning.





Croatia’s football body was sanctioned for violating article 67 paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code in the involvement of Croatian fans in fights and throwing objects during their match against Argentina.

