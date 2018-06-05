FG Orders Police To Arrest Smokers Of "Shasha" Cigarettes

Published:





The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewol, has asked the Nigeria Police Force to henceforth arrest defaulters of the ban on tobacco products including Shisha. The Health Minister gave the directive at a press conference in Abuja to mark the 2018 World No-Tobacco Day today June 4th.





"Let me stress that the ban on tobacco products with characterising flavours is still in place and the ban includes shisha because it has flavour. I, therefore, urge the Consumer Protection Council and the law enforcement agencies to intensify arrest of defaulters.” he said.





According to the British Heart Foundation, Shisha smoking is a way of smoking tobacco, sometimes mixed with fruit or molasses sugar, through a bowl and hose or tube.

