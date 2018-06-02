Femi Fani-Kayode Gives His Triplets Igbo And Yoruba Names

Published:





Former Minister of Culture Femi Fani-Kayode has done the naming ceremony for his triplets that were recently birthed by his wife Precious.





CKN News gathered that the naming ceremony took place on Friday with Fani-Kayode thanking God for the success of the event.





In a tweet, he wrote: “I thank the Lord for the naming ceremony of my 3 beautiful sons today. Thanks be to God. Their names are: 1. Ragnar, Alexander, Okunade, Olusegun, Ikenna. 2. Aiden, Daniel, Olumide, Jidenna, Benaniah. 3. Liam, Michael, Oluwanifemi, Tobenna, Jehu. To God be the glory.

Share This