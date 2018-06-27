Femi Falana Threatens To Drag FG To ICC Over Plateau Killings

Published:

Human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN) has called on the Plateau State governor to order the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the murder of over 86 people in Plateau State.





In a statement, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria threatened to report the federal government and state government to the International Criminal Court if nothing his done to apprehend the killers.





Falana said: “We wish to sympathise with the government and people of Plateau over the reckless and cold murder of 86 unarmed people in Razak, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashi District in Barkin Ladi Local Government.





“While appreciating the measures adopted by Your Excellency to restore law and order in the affected local government, it is high time that the brazen impunity of the serial murderers in Plateau State was challenged by the state government.





“Otherwise, the reckless killing of unarmed citizens by criminal gangs will continue unabated.





“Since a group has already claimed responsibility for the heinous crime, we are compelled to request Your Excellency to use your good offices to order the Police to arrest and investigate the suspects.





“At the end of the investigation, the Attorney-General of Plateau State should be directed to prosecute the suspects for conspiracy and culpable homicide.”

