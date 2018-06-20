Female Medical Doctor Dies, Four Nurses Collapse In Kogi Hospital

Published:





The Kogi State Specialist Hospital in Lokoja has been thrown into mourning following the death of the Head of Department of Internal Medicine, Dr. Chukwudibe Rosemary, on Monday.





Another doctor, Idris Nuhu, three nurses and a ward attendant also slumped due to alleged exhaustion and over work.





According to reports, the three nurses had been on duty since last Saturday morning and were exhausted due to workloads which had increased in the last two months as a result of the strike of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU).





It was gathered that they have not been paid since February this year by Kogi State Government following traffic payment adopted by the government.





Dr. Chukwudibe, who was admitted last Sunday evening for heart related issues, suddenly developed complications around 2 a.m. as her colleagues battled her survival for over five hours but lost her in the early hours of Monday, June 18.





On hearing the news of the passing of Rosemary, another, Dr. Idris Nuhu and three nurses also slumped simultaneously and are currently on admission at the Maternity ward of the hospital.





According one of the staff of the hospital, her death was not unconnected to financial problem as the deceased was heard lamenting that her name has been omitted in the March salaries payment schedule as she languish in penury for her drugs which are difficult to purchase due to nonpayment of salaries.





The Secretary, Association of Residence Doctors, Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Moses Adaudi, who confirmed the incident, said the death of the doctor was as a result of lack of Intensive Care Unit at the hospital where she could have been treated when she developed complications.





"There was no (oxygen) spanner to place her on oxygen even when she was to undergo some tests, there was money to carry out the test,” he alleged. He called on the state government to make the welfare of civil servants a top priority.

