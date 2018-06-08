Female Corps Member Disgraced For Allegedly Stealing iPhone

Published:





A female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), got what she did not bargain for in Lagos recently after she was disgraced publicly for allegedly stealing an iPhone.





Instablog9ja reports that the lady was accused of stealing a fellow Corps member's iPhone 7 while they were still in the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana Ipaja and had been elusive as all efforts to trace her had proved abortive.





It was gathered that the phone went missing on April 21, 2018, and after many weeks, the suspect reached out to the owner of the phone and demanded the sum of N50,000 from the owner for it to be returned.





After reaching an agreement, the two agreed to meet at a shopping plaza in the Jakande area of Lekki to finalize their agreement.





However, the owner of the phone had other plans as she had invited some of her friends who gave the suspect a serious beating before handing her over to the police.





It was alleged that the alleged thief decided to return the phone because she found it useless due to its iCloud inaccessibility.





