Federal Government Urges UK To Revoke Looters Visa

Published:





The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has forwarded a list of alleged looters of Nigeria’s treasury to the United Kingdom government.





Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla, disclosed this on Wednesday.





The agency, it was learned, is partnering with the UK Home Secretary to ensure that some public officers perceived to have looted public funds and illegally acquired assets both in Nigeria and the UK were prevented from entering the country.





According to a statement from the panel, a list of more than 200 past and serving public officers alleged to have illegally enriched themselves has been compiled.





He also said the panel has recovered $7 million illegally kept in a new generation bank, adding that the probe of former governors and lawmakers was ongoing.





“We won’t disclose their identity now. It may prejudice the investigation. We don’t want the investigation to attack people’s integrity because the allegations may be true or not. We don’t want to subject people to media trial,” he added.





Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had released two lists of alleged looters.





The first list contained five names while the second had the names of 23 people.





Among those listed as “looters” were Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP; Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA); and Olisa Metuh, former national spokesman of the PDP.

Share This