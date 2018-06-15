Federal Government Urges Nigerians To Donate Blood

Published:

Minister of Health Isaac Adewole has called on Nigerians to donate blood three to four times yearly so as to meet the country’s blood demands.





CKN News gathered that the nation’s blood need stands at 1.8 million units of blood yearly.





According to him, “Blood donation as an action of solidarity” while the slogan is “Be there for someone else. Give blood. Share life.”





He added that “By nature, because we don’t menstruate every month, men are supposed to have more blood than women. So, women can donate every four months but men can donate once in three months.”





The minister said there was a need for Nigerians to donate blood freely instead of for money.





Adewole said statistics show that only 10 per cent of Nigerians donate blood freely while 60 per cent do it for money with the rest giving them to relatives in need.





The minister said regular blood donation had many health benefits adding that, “Firstly, studies have shown that people who voluntarily donate blood have the likelihood of living longer.

Share This