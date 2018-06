Published:





The Presidency says the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold today June 20th.





Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina , in a statement today June 19th, said this was "due to the Eid-el-Fitr holidays last Friday and yesterday, which affected preparation of Council memoranda."





Adesina has also confirmed that President Buhari would sign the 2018 Appropriation Bill at noon tomorrow.

Share This