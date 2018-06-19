Fayose Is Pharaoh Of Ekiti State, Harassing Monarchs, Workers – Adeyeye

Published:





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Adeyeye, on Monday accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti of harassing traditional rulers and sacking civil servants and appointees supporting Kayode Fayemi.





The former Minister of State for Works also said the governor should be held responsible for the destruction of the campaign materials of the APC candidate for the governorship election.





A statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Omoniyi Ojo, labeled Fayose “the Pharaoh that you see today” and accused him of heating up the polity with the threats to the perceived enemies of the administration.





"The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, should be held responsible for the present state of insecurity in the state”, it read.“People who are familiar with his antics cannot sleep with their two eyes closed anymore.





"He was chased out in his first term in office when he was imposed on the people of Ekiti State by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.“This second time, he told people that he was a changed person, but he is now worse.





"He was impeached because of violence in his term in office, even some of the cases that include murder cases are still in court.“Two days ago, an APC supporter was killed, two days before, the bill boards of Dr Fayemi were destroyed in Ikere Ekit





"If you are looking for who are behind all these violence, look in the direction of Fayose.“Fayose is so intolerant. In 2014, he was holding open meetings with civil servants in the state canvassing for their support and none of them was molested, nobody issued threats to sack them.





"However, I call on those being molested or victimised who are afraid and rightly concerned about their future, that help is on the way.“They should bear with the situation now because it would soon be over.





"Victory is assured for APC on July 14. They shall be restored to those stations immediately after the election.”

