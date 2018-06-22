Fayemi Urges Voters To Ignore Fayose’s Allege Threat Of Violence

Published:

Former Minister and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming July 14 Ekiti governorship polls, Kayode Fayemi, has urged voters not to be bothered of threats of violence allegedly made Governor Ayodele Fayose.





Speaking on Thursday while on campaign tour to communities in Ido/Osi Local Government Area, Fayemi said he was on a mission to rescue Ekiti people from poverty, misery, bad governance.





He said Fayose will be caged on the day of the election as he (Fayose) will only be allowed to vote and go back to his house in Afao.





Fayemi said: “We will ensure adequate security for voters on election day because if you are not well protected, the election will not be free, fair, credible, transparent, genuine and acceptable.





“Fayose cannot threaten or intimidate anybody on the day of election. Fayose will only be allowed to cast his vote and he will go back to his house in Afao.”





Communities visited by Fayemi include Ifaki, Orin, Ora, Aaye, Ifisin, Igbole, Osi, Ido, Ilogbo, Usi and Ayetoro where more People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and members defected to the APC.





Fayemi was joined at the rallies by his deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi; Ekiti APC Chairman, Olajide Awe; former Minister of State for Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye; former House of Assembly Speaker, Dr. Adewale Omirin; former House of Assembly member, Bunmi Oriniowo and a senatorial aspirant, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu.

