Fayemi Appoints Recently Shot Opeyemi Bamidele As Campaign DG

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday appointed Opeyemi Bamidele as Director General of his campaign office.





Fayemi‎ made the declaration at the inauguration of his mobilisation and campaign committees in Ado-Ekiti.





The former governor and minister said Bamidele, a former lawmaker, was recovering fast and would assist him during his electioneering campaign.





Bamidele was recently shot at the APC secretariat in Ado-Ekiti during a rally.





”By the special grace of God, I have appointed my good friend, Mr Bamidele Opeyemi, as the Director General of my campaign,” he said.





“I equally also want to thank God for sparing his life. I was with him till 1.am this morning and he is recovering well and he can also sit and discuss with me.





”I wish to inform all journalists in Ekiti that my friend, Mr Bamidele Opeyemi, is in good condition’ he is still in Nigeria contrary to the stories that was published in some of the newspapers that he has travelled abroad.





”He is healthy and ready to work with me to ensure that our party wins the July 14 gubernatorial election in Ekiti.”

