Published:

A father stabbed his daughter to death in Anambra state today, May 31.





The man identified as Cletus Aguluka reportedly killed his daughter Onyinye at Awgbu in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra state. He stabbed her in the stomach as she slept, according to online reports.





The suspect is now on the run after he murdered his daughter, while the body of the deceased has been taken away by the police.

