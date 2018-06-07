Father, Mother And Three Children Die Mysteriously In Ogun

Published:

Police in Ogun state have confirmed that five family members died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday night at Old Aiyepe road in Sagamu.





Reports say father, mother, three children and a family friend lost their lives.





It was gathered that the family had just moved from their rented apartment into their own property but died the very first night in the house.





According to report, one of the sympathisers, who accompanied the corpses to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), said the man of the house, a Borehole Driller, had just spent a night in the new house.





The sympthasiser, who identified himself simply as Tony, said they perceived a foul odour on Thursday morning, which attracted them to the house.





According to him, neighbours around raised an alarm, which attracted the attention of the police.





Their remains have since been evacuated and taken to the mortuary of the hospital.





Spokesman for the police in the state ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the Police had begun investigation.





Source: NAN

Share This