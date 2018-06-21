Family Denies Death Of Ex Police IG Gambo Jimeta

Published:

The Former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Gambo Jimeta, is not dead, the family disclosed in a statement, on Wednesday in Abuja.





The statement was signed by Mubarak Gambo, a member of the family.





“Our attention has been drawn to online news reports on the death of the former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Gambo Jimeta.





“We hereby emphatically state that Alhaji Gambo Jimeta is very much alive and is not dead,” it said.

According to statement, the family has also spoken to Premium Times, that first broke the story and they have corrected the information and issued an apology.





It added that the family have been overwhelmed by the show of concern and would like to thank everyone that reached out to them.





The family further offered condolences to the family of the former Governor of Adamawa State, Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd) on the passing of his wife Hajiya Zainab Nyako as well as the family of the Chief of Staff to Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Jimeta.

“May Almighty Allah have mercy on their souls and bring comfort to their families during their time of grief,” it added.

Share This