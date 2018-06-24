Fallout Of Convention: I've Forgiven Ararume,Izunaso,Madumere..Rochas Okorocha

Published:

The governor of Imo State and the Chairman Progressive Governors’ Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has Congratulated His Excellency, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over his emergence as the New National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC.The governor also Congratulated Barrister Emma Ibediro, an indigene of the State, for his election as the new National Organizing Secretary of the Party. He equally shared the joy of the moment with all those who emerged at the Party’s National Convention to give the Party a new leadership.The governor expressed optimism that with Comrade Oshiomhole working with the new set of National Working Committee members of the Party, Nigerians will see a more vibrant and result-oriented leadership of the Party.The governor however Stated that he has forgiven Chief Osita Izunaso, the former National Organizing Secretary of the Party, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and all those he built politically who ganged up in the name of Coalition to insult him and assured that all hands must now be on deck to achieve Victory for APC as usual in Imo and in the whole of South-East.He said when he was elevating those in the Coalition Politically he never knew they all had governorship ambitions and remarked that they could pursue their ambitions without working to destroy the Party he built at the risk of his Second term bid and reminded them that Imo would have only one governor by 2019.The governor also assured that he would begin, without delay, to galvanize the whole of South-East for the APC and for the 2019 election, and noted that whatever happened before the Convention must be seen as parts of the Politics of our time and should not be held against anybody.The governor Commended President Muhammadu Buhari for displaying high level of democratic inclinations that made the Convention a huge success. He commended the Chairman of the Convention Committee, and governor of Jigawa State, His Excellency, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar and heads of all the Sub-Committees for making the Party proud.Meanwhile, Imo people especially the youths across Political Party lines in the State stormed the Government House Owerri, Sunday, June 24, 2018 to Celebrate the emergence of Comrade Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of APC and Barr. Ibediro as the National Organizing Secretary of the Party. The Security details at the gate told them that the governor and all the Senior government officials who should have received them are all in Abuja for the APC National Convention.Sam OnwuemeodoChief Press Secretary to the Governor