Face-off With Nigeria Police: Melaye Heads To ICC

Following his face-off with the Nigeria police, Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West, on Saturday disclosed that he will be heading to the International Criminal Court of Justice (ICC) to get justice in his matter.





The embattled lawmaker revealed that he would be filing his case at the ICC in few days. In a tweet, the Senator stressed that justice must prevail in his matter and the country in general.





“Filing my case at the International Criminal Court of Justice in few days. Justice shall reign and must reign across the land, from the Savannah to the hinterland,from the desert to the dark forests across the Niger. Let the bell of Justice reign EVERYWHERE. SDM,” he tweeted.





Melaye is currently involved in a face-off with the Nigeria Police Force. The lawmaker, who reportedly jumped off a police van conveying him to Lokoja, Kogi state, some weeks back, has since been arraigned in the state’s High Court.





However, Melaye was granted bail by the court. Few days ago, Melaye moved from the All Progressives Congress (APC) section of the Red Chamber to the PDP area, claiming he did not feel safe sitting with the APC senators.

