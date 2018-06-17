Exclusive: Ras Kimono's Ex Wife, Three Daughters Planning To Attend Funeral From USA

Published:





CKN News has learnt that Ras Kimono's estranged wife and Manager of several years Sybil is planning to attend his funeral with her three daughters.





The source revealed that the USA based family who were devastated by the death of the ragae maestro are seeking the assistance of the reggae act's friends to make the trip.





The source stated the cost of the trip is estimated at $8,000. Sybil was Ras Kimonos's manager and wife for several years.





Both later relocated to the United States of America. They got separated there according to the source .





Ras Kimono who relocated back to Nigeria few years back was already planning a trip to the US after his 60th birthday before he died at lagoon hospital last week.

Share This