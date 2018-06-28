Ex Super Eagles Star Declares Intention To Contest Ogun Governorship

Published:

Former Nigerian footballer Segun Odegbami has declared that he would contest in the Ogun state governorship election.





The football administrator confirmed his intention on a Facebook page on Wednesday.





Odegbami said: “I am going to stay around for a little while longer, still watch and report any interesting events around here, and properly think through my next project.





“Now more than ever before I know for sure why I want to contest for the office of governor of my State. The thought of a Footballer in government house excites many who have heard the rumour here. It will surely attract all manner of reactions back in my State.”





“Politics in the most sophisticated environment in Nigeria, for all things progressive, may never be the same again. I am looking forward to the challenge in faith and with hope,” he added.

